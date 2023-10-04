Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Oct. 4, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TOP VIDEOS:

Bus plunges 50 feet from road in Venice, killing 21

Bus plummets 50 feet from road in Venice, killing at least 21

Rosendale votes against Speaker

Montana Congressman votes against Speaker

Fingerprints on ransom note led police to missing girl

Fingerprints left on a ransom note led police to missing 9-year-old

Local and state governments disagree on property tax law interpretation