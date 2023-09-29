Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Sept. 29, 2023

Top stories from Sept. 29, 2023.
Posted at 8:37 AM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 10:37:46-04

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TOP VIDEOS:

US Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90

US Sen. Dianne Feinstein, longest-serving woman senator, dies at 90

Millions brace for bad weather

Millions brace for heavy rain, potential flash flooding in Northeast

Bozeman yoga instructor fights to return to India

Bozeman yoga instructor and philanthropist fighting to return to India

Montana Congressional delegation weigh in on possible shutdown

Montana's congressional delegation weighs in on potential shutdown

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!