Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

VIDEO: Bozeman family talks about surviving shooting in Highland Park, Illinois

Seven people are dead from the shooting on July 4
Bozeman's Steve Johnson and his family talk about surviving the July 4 shooting in Highland Park, Ill.
Posted at 8:03 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 10:03:13-04

Former Bozeman Schools Deputy Superintendent Steve Johnson and his wife, Dana, were at the July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday when a shooter opened fire. They were there with their daughter and her family.

The Johnsons' daughter Danelle grabbed her children, ran into a store, and barricaded themselves behind a locked door. Steve and Dana jumped between two cars below where the shots were being fired.

The family spoke with MTN's Judy Slate on Tuesday. Watch the full interview here:

FULL INTERVIEW: Bozeman family survives mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Donate today to help Montana recover