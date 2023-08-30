Water quality monitor stolen from Big Hole River

DIVIDE — Water quality monitoring equipment is missing from the Big Hole River.

The group Save Wild Trout reports the water quality monitor it submerged in the river at Jerry Creek just two weeks earlier disappeared from the river.

The equipment was put there to measure water temperatures, oxygen levels, and other data to try to determine why the river is experiencing low trout numbers in recent years.

The group says the equipment costs more than $10,000. The theft was reported to the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office.