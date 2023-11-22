Missoula Rural Fire District offers safe Thanksgiving cooking reminders

MISSOULA — The kitchen is the heart of the home, and that is never truer than on holidays.

Family meals are often the central part of celebrations and preparations for those meals can be an enjoyable activity for the entire family.

However, cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires in the United States and Thanksgiving Day is the peak day for cooking fires.

Thanksgiving Day is also the leading day for burn-related injuries in the home.

The Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) offers the following safety tips to help keep the holidays safe and enjoyable in the kitchen:



Keep a close watch on your cooking. Never leave cooking food unattended.

Keep food packaging and other combustibles away from burners and heat sources.

Heat cooking oil slowly and watch it closely; it can ignite quickly.

Don't wear loose sleeves while working over hot stove burners. They can melt, ignite or catch on handles of pots and pans spilling hot oil and other liquids.

Have a "kid-free zone" of at least three feet around the stove and areas where hot foods or drinks are prepared or carried.

Keep a lid nearby to smother small grease fires. Smother the fire by sliding the lid over the pan and turning off the stovetop. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.

Deep-fried turkey has become a favorite Thanksgiving tradition in many households. But if used improperly, an overloaded fryer can easily tip over and set an entire house ablaze.

MRFD offers the following tips from the United States Fire Administration, for those who plan to deep-fry a turkey for Thanksgiving: \

