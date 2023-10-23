Montana Millionaire adds 100,000 more tickets and a third million-dollar prize in 2023

HELENA — On Wednesday, November 1, Montana Millionaire is back, and this year you have three chances to win a million.

“Montana Millionaire is our annual raffle game. It’s the only one we do throughout the year,” said Daniel Iverson, the Content Manager for the Montana Lottery.

2023 will mark the 17 year of Montana Millionaire.

“It’s really taken on a life of its own that we never could have anticipated,” Iverson said.

Last year, the 280,000 tickets sold out in under 30 hours, and two million-dollar prizes were available.

This year, they have increased the tickets to 380,000 and added a third million-dollar prize.

The money made from all these tickets is mostly used to cover the prizes, but also covers other expenses.



“We also have some operating expenses associated with running this and other games, and then what we make in profit is what contributes to out transfer back to the state of Montana,” Iverson said.

Montana Millionaire also has 4,100 instant win tickets for $100 or $500 dollars.

“Montana Millionaire has a bunch of intent win prizes and those are fun because when you buy the ticket if you win instantly, it will print a second ticket,” said Iverson.

It also includes two early bird drawings.

The first on November 24 for $25,000 dollars, and the second on December 15 for $100,000 dollars.

The three grand prizes will be drawn for on December 26.

Each ticket will cost $20, and the Montana Lottery encourages people to buy tickets early if they want to participate.

“If you want to participate it would be a good idea to go on the first or second day of sales,” Iverson said.

Sales began on November 1 at 5:30 a.m.

“We have more than 1200 retails across the state, so there are plenty of options on where to buy it,” said Iverson.