Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

1 person dead, 2 injured in a crash in Rosebud County

1 person dead, 2 injured in a crash in Rosebud County
MTN News
1 person dead, 2 injured in a crash in Rosebud County
Posted at 8:44 AM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 10:44:36-04

GREAT FALLS — A 21-year-old man from Lame Deer died on Monday, October 2, 2023, after a head-on collision with a semi tractor on U.S. Highway 212 south of Ashland, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 4:39 a.m. at mile marker 56 of Highway 212.

The 21-year-old man, who was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck, was heading west in the eastbound lane when he went over a hill and struck a Peterbilt semi, which was heading east, according to the MHP. Both vehicles burst into flames on contact.

The two people inside the tractor, the 26-year-old male driver from British Columbia and a 58-year-old male passenger, were both injured and taken to the Indian Health Services hospital in Lame Deer; the nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed. The MHP report says that the driver was wearing a seatbelt, and the passenger was not.

The 21-year-old man from Lame Deer died on the way to the hospital; his name has not yet been released. The MHP report says it is "unknown" if he was wearing a seatbelt.

According to the MHP, alcohol is suspected as a possible factor in the crash.

TRENDING

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader