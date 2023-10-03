1 person killed, 1 injured in crash near Marion

KALISPELL — One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash late on Sunday, October 1, 2023, in Flathead County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 43-year-old woman from Hayden Idaho died and a 22-year-old Kalispell man was injured in the crash that happened shortly before 11:55 p.m. on U.S. Highway 2 near mile marker 103.

MTN News

A GMC Arcadia driven by the woman from Idaho was headed east on Highway 2 when her vehicle partially drifted into the westbound lane and struck a Chevy Silverado head-on, according to the MHP.

The Idaho woman — who was wearing a lap belt but not her shoulder belt — was pronounced dead at the scene. The Kalispell man was flown to Logan Health with what the MHP report states were “non-life-threatening injuries.”

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.