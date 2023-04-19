Adult site Only Fans spurs local content economy in Montana

BILLINGS — More Montanans are monetizing sultry selfies via Only Fans, the only 18+ social media platform that allows all creator genres. It's no secret that Only Fans is best known for what it calls adult models, and those models are creating a local content economy— even for businesses not normally involved in adult entertainment.

“I do hair, and my big thing is extensions,” says Candice Hassli, stylist and owner of Color Me Beautiful by Candice. "When I was in Vegas, I did lots of extensions for strippers because that makes them make more money if they have long beautiful hair.”

Now in Huntley, at Hassli’s salon, a new market has emerged: Hair extensions for Montana moms who have a saucy side hustle: Only Fans.

“Just now, people are starting to talk about it and it's a little more okay,” says Hassli.

Only Fans is an internet content subscription service used primarily by people producing pornography, but it also hosts content creators such as physical fitness experts and musicians. And it’s providing a boom to Montana's economy.

"It's kind of opened a market I didn't know I wanted to do or was any good at,” says Kyle, a landscape photographer and Only Fans content creator.

Kyle is a landscape photographer from western Montana who’s now down a new path, taking professional nude photos for Only Fans profile pics.

“Without Only Fans, I don’t think people are going to be approaching me to have personal albums of themselves,” says Kyle.

Beyond boudoir, Kyle also has his own Only Fans page focused on fitness. People pay for shirtless progress pics and advice. He banks up to $1,000 per month for his 3-year-old daughter’s college savings, but he doesn't advertise it and asked MTN not to show his face on camera or use his last name.

"With the area I'm in, the social, cultural and political climate, it's just best to keep that under wraps. It's still a fairly new phenomenon,” says Kyle.

In Billings, one woman was not shy about this new phenomenon.

A contractor by day, and Cricket Miss Beezy by night, she charges $300 per video for custom partner content.

It's a gig Cricket started in 2019 to boost her confidence and financial independence.

What would she say to the people who would say that’s inappropriate?

“To each their own,” says Cricket.

Whether you agree with what these folks are doing, there’s no disputing Only Fans has many fans. The platform now has more than 3 million content creators and over 220 million registered users. Created in 2016, it took off during the Covid 19 pandemic.

“Whatever you are selling people will buy,” says Only Fans content creator Kylie Riley.

Riley, who lives in neighboring North Dakota, unofficially coaches creators on what to charge for a commodity you can’t touch or hold.

“For video, if it gets into more kink, I recommend women charging $10 to $13 per minute,” says Riley.

The average creator makes $150 a month, but some high-profile creators make millions on Only Fans.

What’s Riley's favorite part of Only Fans?

“Telling people that my t——-s pay for vacation and my t——-s pay for my kid."

What does her 6-year-old know about what she does online?

"It's not something I anticipate hiding from her as she gets older. When she gets older, I'd prefer her not do it, pursue sex work of any sort,” says Riley.

It’s a new way of making money and a platform now taking a once dark and secretive profession from the closet into the light.