Avalanche warning in effect for west central Montana

MISSOULA - An avalanche warning is in effect for west central Montana.

The West Central Montana Avalanche Center reports the hazard level is currently high in the Rattlesnake.

Additionally, the hazard level is expected to rise to high in the Seeley and Bitterroot zones throughout Friday due to continued snowfall and wind.

The latest advisory cautions that human-triggered and natural avalanches are very likely at middle and upper elevations.

People heading into the backcountry are advised to avoid slopes over 30º and leave wide margins underneath avalanche terrain.

The Center notes that travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

The latest advisory from the West Central Montana Avalanche Center can be found here.

An avalanche warning was also issued by the Flathead Avalanche Center on Friday morning for the Swan Mountain Range.