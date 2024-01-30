Bison takes a tumble on icy creek (video)
Prev
Next
Bison takes a tumble on icy creek
Posted at 2:30 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 16:30:58-05
In the video above, a bison walking on a frozen creek near an entrance to Yellowstone National Park loses its footing and takes a tumble (but recovered quickly). The folks at Creekside At Yellowstone shared the video on social media, racking up hundreds of thousands of views and reactions.
TRENDING:
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.