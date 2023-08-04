Carbon County man kills black bear that broke into home

A Carbon County couple is cleaning up their Luther home after they shot and killed a black bear that had broken inside.

Seeley Oblander and her fiance, Tom Bolkcom said they woke up around 3 a.m. Thursday when their dog started barking, according Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

They walked downstairs and found a black bear in their living room.

The couple says the bear refused to leave so Bolkcom grabbed a gun and shot the animal, and then chased it from room to room until it finally collapsed, according to FWP.

It turns out the bear had climbed into the home through a window. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks told MTN News the couple was justified in killing the bear - and added they'd received reports of a bear getting into garbage and eating dog food at several other homes nearby.