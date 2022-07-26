Carbon County sheriff releases name of deputy involved in fatal accident

RED LODGE - The Carbon County sheriff on Monday released the name of a deputy who has been placed on paid leave following a fatal accident.

Sheriff Josh McQuillan said in a press release that Sgt. Kelly Carrington was involved in the July 15 incident involving two men who were struck by a sheriff's office patrol vehicle on Highway 212.

"Carrington was responding to a report of a motorcycle wreck involving potentially serious injury near Roberts, Montana when he struck Darren Shull, 52, and Jesse Beck, 35. Beck and Shull were later pronounced dead," the press release states.

Carrington, who has sixteen years law enforcement experience, including eleven years with the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, initially responded to a traffic complaint and, while responding, received further information that a serious accident had occurred. Shull and Beck were in Carrington’s lane of travel when the accident occurred, McQuillan states in the press release.

The incident was captured on two video recording devices. Investigation of the incident is ongoing, led by investigators from the Montana Highway Patrol and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, a coroner’s inquest will be scheduled.

