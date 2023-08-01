Crews rescue trapped dog from culvert south of Bozeman

A trapped dog was rescued from a culvert on Friday, July 28 near South 3rd Avenue and Rainbow Road.

Hyalite Fire Department along with Gallatin County Roads Department and Gallatin County Sheriff Animal Control assisted in rescuing Ursa, the trapped dog.

Ursa reportedly crawled into the culvert and was unable to escape due to her age and the narrowing of the culvert from sediment buildup. Hyalite Fire says an added concern for Ursa was a significant amount of water draining through the culvert and around her.

Crews reportedly set up a makeshift dam to divert the water around the culvert using a drafting operation from a water tender. The culvert was then dug out and crews cut out the metal using rotary saws and sawzalls allowing Ursa to safely escape and reunite with her owner.

Hyalite Fire says Ursa did not sustain any injuries.