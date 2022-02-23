Daines and Bozeman Rabbi Bruk meet with Israel's Consul General

BOZEMAN - Israel's Consul General to the Pacific Northwest, Shlomi Kofman was in Bozeman Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, and met with US Sen. (R-Mont.) Steve Daines and Rabbi Haim Bruk to talk about Montana and Israeli relationships that could be beneficial both ways.

The three met to discuss similarities between Montana and Israel especially when it comes to agriculture. They are looking to expand economic ties between Montana and Israel.

Daines and Bruk touted Montana's Hi-Line as a good export source for Israel with Montana-grown products like chickpeas and lentils.

Daines is hopeful that will help Montana expand its access.

"Expanding trade ties between Montana and Israel, as an example Israel consumes a lot of pulse crops, chickpeas and lentils," Daines said. "Montana is the number one producer of pulse crops in the United States, so there is one opportunity for Montana agriculture."

Kofman is also expected to meet with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte this week.

