Explosion injures one person at Glasgow stockyard

Posted at 8:50 AM, Apr 10, 2023
An explosion occurred on April 6, 2023, at a stockyard in Glasgow.

Workers were branding heifers when a propane tank they were using caught on fire.

The building filled with gas and eventually exploded.

One person was evacuated via Mercy Flight helicopter to Benefis Health System in Great Falls due to smoke inhalation, where he remains in the intensive-care unit.

