FWP euthanizes food conditioned grizzly bear in Big Sky

A Grizzly bear was euthanized after becoming food conditioned in Big Sky which posed a human safety risk.

According to a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks press release, the bear became accustomed to accessing garbage from unsecured bear-restraint containers and a vehicle. Attempts to haze the bear after attractants were stored properly and secured with electric fencing were reportedly unsuccessful.

FWP says the bear was captured on August 4 and euthanized on August 6 because it became conditioned to seek food from unnatural sources, posing human safety risks. The bear was a female grizzly, estimated to be between three and five years old without cubs.

Relocating bears that have associated human activity with food can lead to further conflict and safety concerns according to FWP.

Grizzlies are becoming more widespread in Montana which increases the likelihood that residents and recreationists will encounter them in more areas each year. According to the release, bears are more active in late summer and fall as they prepare for hibernation.

FWP shares some precautions to help residents, recreationists, and people who work outdoors to avoid negative bear encounters:



Keep garbage, bird feeders, pet food, and other attractants put away in a secure building or certified bear-resistant container. Keep garbage in a secure building until the day it is collected. Certified bear-resistant garbage containers are available in many areas.

Never feed wildlife. Bears that become food conditioned lose their natural foraging behavior and pose threats to human safety. It is illegal to feed bears in Montana.

Carry bear spray and be prepared to use it immediately.

Travel in groups whenever possible and make casual noise, which can help alert bears to your presence.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears.

Follow food storage orders from the applicable land management agency.

If you encounter a bear, never approach it. Leave the area when it is safe to do so.

Visit Montana FWP’s website for more information and resources on bear safety.