Gov. Greg Gianforte joins Montana This Moring to discuss home assessment concerns

The sticker shock of people’s home assessments is still concerning many across the treasure state.

MTN’s Jane McDonald spoke with Governor Greg Gianforte about several topics, including the comments that his office receives following the assessments.

“It’s particularly concerning for people on fixed incomes because they don’t have money to pay for the higher. We’re required by statute to appraise their property on a market value, and then it’s up to the local officials to float rates down. That’s required by law. The number that appeared on that notice is not the number they’re going to pay for taxes,” Governor Greg Gianforte said.

The Governor went on to add that people can begin applying for property rebates next week at getmyrebate.mt.gov.

Jane also spoke with the governor about misconceptions surrounding these assessments, as well as the income rebates you likely got in the mail.