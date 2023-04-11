Great Falls nurse fighting for her life after diagnosis

GREAT FALLS — Tina Migneault, an ICU nurse at Benefis Health System, has more than 15 years of experience in the medical field. Her role has now reversed as she fights for her life as a patient.

On March 11th, Migneault started to experience cardiac symptoms at work. After an evaluation, Migneault underwent a cardiac ablation on March 13th. A cardiac ablation basically scars small areas of the heart in the hopes to revolve heart rhythm problems.

Unfortunately, Migneault’s story does not end there. After undergoing the cardiac procedure she started to experience generalized weakness and numbess of her legs.

Migneault was then put through neurological tests that lead to the diagnosis of encephalomyeloradiculoneuropathy (EMRN). This is described as her immune system attacking her own spinal cord.

Migneault has a long road to recovery and is working hard with nursing staff and physical and occupational therapies to regain her strength.

On Monday, April 10th, Street Burgers on 10th Avenue South hosted a fundraiser to support Migneault and her family during this difficult time, donating 20% of the day's sales to help her and her family.



