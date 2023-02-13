Historic Harlowton hotel destroyed by fire

The historic Graves Hotel in Harlowton was destroyed by fire on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Fire was reported at the building at 106 S. Central Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. The building appears to be a complete loss.

The Wheatland County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook at 6:31 a.m.: "Home owners in the flats...please monitor your property for smoke/fire as embers are blowing your direction. Please monitor properties around you that may not have people in the area to check on them."

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone was seriously injured, nor the suspected cause of the fire. We will update you when we get more information.



(UPDATE) Jack Thompson of the Wheatland County Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the fire and everyone made it out of the building safely.

