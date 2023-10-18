Holland Lake Lodge owner discusses property sale after expansion called off

HOLLAND LAKE — A story that MTN News has been covering for more than a year took a dramatic turn on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

The owner of Holland Lake Lodge put the lodge up for sale and is no longer considering an expansion project with POWDR, an adventure lifestyle company out of Park City, Utah.

The expansion proposal for the historic lodge in the Flathead National Forest would have nearly tripled the existing footprint of the lodge, which sits at the base of the Swan Mountain Range.

The proposed expansion project drew controversy from opposition groups — citing potential environmental impacts and a lack of transparency from the forest service.

Holland Lake Lodge Owner Chris Wohlfeil talked to MTN News about what comes next for the historic property.

“And we’ve mutually agreed that we just want to look forward and pass the torch to a new permit holder, sell the corporation, the buildings, the liquor license, the permit, to someone in the near future,” said Wohlfeil.

Sean Wells/MTN News The historic Holland Lake Lodge property is officially back on the market after Chris Wohlfeil and minority partner POWDR have decided to withdraw all pending applications to the U.S. Forest Service for possible expansion.

“You know we started working together almost three years ago and it’s a long process, this improvement process and I think time is of the essence a little bit,” said Wohlfeil.

Wohlfeil said the current infrastructure of the historic lodge and guest cabins are deteriorating and need constant maintenance to remain usable.

He’s owned and operated the lodge since 2002. The historic property turns 100 years old next year.

“I do care about what happens here immensely, and this is my home, this is my community, I’ve lived in Missoula and been in this valley for over 24 years now," Wohlfeil said. "And so yeah, I do care what happens to this, it means a lot to me, I’ve put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this place.”

A letter of intent threatening to sue the U.S. Forest Service in federal court was brought forward in March.

Flathead National Forest Acting Forest Supervisor Carol Hatfield said approval of a new sale would fall under the existing special use permit which allows the privately owned business to operate on Flathead National Forest Land.

Sean Wells/MTN News Flathead National Forest Acting Forest Supervisor Carol Hatfield said approval of a new sale would fall under the existing special use permit which allows the privately owned business to operate on U.S. Forest Service land.

“It would not include any expansion, so it would only be for existing uses,” added Hatfield.

If approved, a master development plan must be submitted and thoroughly vetted before any improvements or possible expansions can be considered.

“If a master development plan is submitted, the forest service is committed to transparency in the process and environmental analysis, allowing the public to comment on the new proposed action,” said Hatfield.

Wohlfeil said it was a difficult season operating the lodge due to safety concerns for his employees and family after receiving death threats on social media.

“When those things happen to us as individuals it de-humanizes us and then bad things to start to happen.”

He said he’s already been contacted by a number of interested buyers and will seek additional offers through January 28, 2024.

“Essentially a special innkeeper, I mean this is one of the most incredible places in Montana and I think there is someone out there that can do something great here,” said Wohlfeil.

