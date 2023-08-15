Homeless Outreach Team helping Missoula’s unhoused during the summer’s heat

MISSOULA - The Poverello Center is known throughout Missoula for helping the unhoused community.

They offer shelter and other resources but unfortunately, their building space can’t fit all who are in need under their roof.

That’s where the Homeless Outreach Team (H.O.T.) comes in to help. We talked with the team members who meet people where they are.

The H.O.T. is a team of five people who work to provide resources to Missoula’s unhoused community who are unable to access the resources at the Poverello Center’s shelter.

“We are headed to the Poverello Center first to pick up some lunch before we head out,” team member Tanisha told MTN News when we stopped by.

After packing lunches, they head out to areas around Missoula for outreach efforts.

“Generally, we try to park around the courthouse. That’s kind of the hot spot,” Tanisha said. “And then we’ll do a big loop downtown. We go down to Caris Park and then we’ll walk and go do the library. After that, it’s pretty much wherever we’re seeing camps and tents pop up.

“We just meet people where they are at and see what their needs are for the day,” added team member Matthew Strohmaier.

Thanks to the summer heat, those needs are a little different from the winter.

“In the summer, we provide water, food, light clothing gear for survival as far as tents and sleeping bags,” said team member Kaite Leahy. “We give them sunscreen, bug spray. All those normal things that we all use every day that we really don't think about.”

Katie has been a team member for a year and three months and says that for her, the work is more than just a job.

“My dad was homeless for 20-plus years in Missoula. That’s kinda how I got segwayed into this work. So, I really come for my clients and the people I meet every day."

If you would like to give back to the community, you can sign up to receive the Poverello Center’s need of the week emails or donate what you can.

Homeless Outreach Team members say the best way to give back is by giving your time.