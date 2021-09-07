Human remains found along Flathead River

KALISPELL — Human remains have been found along the Flathead River.

A rafter contacted law enforcement at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Monday to report the finding in the Addison Square area.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says because of a lack of road access, Two Bear Air along with Flathead County Sheriff’s Office boats were called to the scene.

A team of anthropologists from the University of Montana arrived on Tuesday morning to help recover the remains.

Sheriff Hieno notes the remains – which were found in an area that was recently uncovered due to lower water levels -- will be sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula to be examined.

