Lawsuit filed connected with E. coli outbreak in Flathead County

KALISPELL — A lawsuit has been filed in Flathead County District Court after an E. coli outbreak left one person dead and at least 13 others infected.

The Marler-Clark and Bliven law firms filed the complaint on behalf of their client who became sickened by the outbreak.

Lower Valley Processing Company in Kalispell and Gunsight Saloon in Columbia Falls are named as defendants in the complaint with four counts being listed including negligence and strict liability.

Food Safety Lawyer Bill Marler said they hope to seek compensation for their client in the form of wage loss, medical expenses and more.

“We just need to make sure that our processors do better and frankly for the restaurants to pay attention to cooking standards," Marler said, "I think there might be a little complacency here and part of the discovery process lawsuit is to get to that so we can all learn from these mistakes, so they don’t happen again."