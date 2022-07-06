Man dies following accident at Flathead County landfill site

KALISPELL - A man died over the weekend following a single vehicle accident at the Flathead County Landfill.

Jeff Kruckenberg, who worked for 25 years with the Flathead County Solid Waste District, was involved in a single-vehicle accident shortly after 7 a.m.

Flathead County Public Information Officer Steven White says Kruckenberg was driving on Disposal Road toward US Highway 93 in his personal vehicle when the crash happened.

MTN News

Kruckenberg suffered life-threatening injuries and later passed away.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash and White says the Montana Department of Labor and Industry will also look into the incident.

“I’d like to send my deepest sympathies to the family, and he was a valued employee,” Flathead County Commissioner Brad Abell said.

The Flathead County Solid Waste District will be closed beginning at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, to allow staff to attend the funeral services.

Full operations will resume on Saturday.