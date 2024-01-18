Megan Stedman's family says she was a ray of light taken from them

BOZEMAN — Brave, independent, and a fighter: that’s how Megan Stedman’s brother Aiden Mitma describes his sister.

The 34-year-old woman from Spokane had been working at a Livingston gas station when she disappeared on Dec. 15. Her body was discovered in her camper in Idaho Falls on Jan 12. According to arrest documents, 42-year-old Chris Foiles told police he stabbed Megan multiple times.



Bozeman Police Detective Captain Dana McNeil says the department had received dozens of tips from the public between the day Megan disappeared in December and into January.

“We had concerns from the start and mostly because the family had concerns and we took it seriously, and it's really sad to see this happen,” says McNeil.



McNeil also says that Bozeman Police aren’t ruling out pressing charges in Montana.

“There will be charges out in Idaho. Doesn’t mean that there won't be any charges here,” says McNeil.

Foiles also faces charges in Park County, including partner family member assault in which Megan was the victim. Foiles was released from jail shortly before Megan vanished; MTN has learned his bond was set at just $5,000.

During a text conversation, Megan’s brother told me she was entrepreneurial, saying Megan told him that she wanted to open up her own nail salon.

Mitma says Megan went to cosmetology school and wanted to use her skills to help people look good and feel good after recovering from surgery.

Megan’s brother and family describe her as a ray of light that filled any room she was in.



“There was never a need to look anywhere wide because she always filled the room with her spirit. Always brought joy and happiness where she went.



Megan's family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help support the two children she leaves behind: https://www.gofundme.com/f/beloved-megan-stedman