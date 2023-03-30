Montana Highway Patrol trooper run over near Eureka continues recovery

MISSOULA - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper who was run over by a vehicle and seriously hurt during a Lincoln County pursuit is continuing to recover from his injuries.

MHP reports Trooper Lewis Johnson's condition "continues to stabilize" as he recovers at Craig Hospital in Colorado.

Additionally, Johnson has finished being treated for complications that were related to injuries to his chest.



According to a social media post, "Johnson now has less pain and has been able to focus more on his recovery and rehabilitation."

He has also begun to use a manual wheelchair for mobility.

"Trooper Johnson is motivated and engaged with all members of his rehabilitation team. Thank you for your thoughts, prayers and continued support of Lewis and his family," the post continues.



People may donate to the Johnson family through GoFundMe or send checks payable to Lewis and Kate Johnson to PO Box 356 Chester, MT 59522.

Trooper Johnson was seriously injured on Feb. 16 near Eureka while attempting to apprehend a suspect following a pursuit.

Jason Allen Miller has pleaded not guilty to all charges in connection with the incident including attempted deliberate homicide and criminal endangerment.

