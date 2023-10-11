Watch Now
Montana's minimum wage will be over $10 an hour next year

HELENA — Montana’s minimum wage will increase by 35 cents on January 1, 2024.

A 2006 voter-passed law ties the Montana minimum wage to inflation.

According to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, the current minimum wage will go from $9.95 an hour to $10.30 an hour.

The 35 cents-an-hour increase follows last year’s 75 cents-an-hour increase, which was the largest in more than a decade.

Statistics show about 19,00 people in Montana, or just over 4 percent of the population, are paid the minimum wage.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

