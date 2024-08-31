One Last Ride: Classic cars show out for Vietnam War veteran's funeral procession

BILLINGS — Nearly 20 hot rods took part in Friday afternoon's procession for Army corporal Herb Samek, who was provided graveside service at Yellowstone National Cemetery.

“The least I can do on a Friday (is) enjoy the sunshine in his memory, in my hot rod," said Erik Berscheid, who helped organize the procession via social media alongside Dahl Funeral Services.

Herb spent nearly four years of his 79 with the Army, serving primarily during the Vietnam War.

“He was spit on when he came home," said Candace Samek, Herb's wife, "It didn’t matter that they didn’t win the war. He’d done his bit and I was very proud of him for it.”

Outside of his life in uniform, Herb was said to have loved a handful of things including his wife, his kids, and his cars.

“He had a Jeep. In fact, we used to date there. That’s where we got engaged," said Candace.

While Friday marked one last ride for Herb, Candace said she plans to take each day they continue to come her way.

"It's going to be different," said Candace, "I’ll just get up in the morning, and brush my teeth, go feed the cats, and whatever the day brings.”