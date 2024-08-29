Outpouring of support continues for Glacier High School soccer player struck by lightning

KALISPELL — A Glacier High School soccer player remains hospitalized in Kalispell after he was struck by lightning during practice on August 19.

A GoFundMe page set up to help cover Mason’s medical expenses has received hundreds of donations raising more than $63,000 as of Wednesday evening.

A message shared from the family on the GoFundMe page on Tuesday night said, “Mason is stable and making slow improvements! Thank you for the continued support!”

A second player and an assistant coach also injured from the lightning strike were released from the hospital last week.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

