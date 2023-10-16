Watch Now
Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup truck in Lincoln County

MTN News
Posted at 11:58 AM, Oct 16, 2023
MISSOULA — A 40-year-old man from Libby died late on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, after being hit by a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 2 in Lincoln County.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the incident happened shortly before 11:45 p.m. near mile marker 35 in the Libby area.

The victim was hit by a Toyota Tacoma that was being driven by an 18-year-old woman from Libby while he was walking along the westbound side of the road.

The man was taken by ambulance to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the death.

