'Ride To Remember' from Helena to West Yellowstone

HELENA — Roughly 300 motorcyclists are riding from Helena to West Yellowstone to honor the 53 POWs and MIAs from across Montana for the 11th annual Ride To Remember.

"I think it's important that we realize that the freedoms we have in this country are the result of people who sacrifice their lives, and there are families affected by it as well. We've got 53 missing from Montana. Their families have no closure at this point, and it's part of our mission to see if we can't make sure those 53 end up coming back home," said John Willoughby, a member of the Montana POW/MIA Awareness Association.

Every biker pays a $20 registration fee, with the funds going to spread awareness for the service members who are either Prisoners of War (POW) or Missing in Action (MIA).

The ride is 183 miles long on Highway 287, the POW/MIA Memorial Highway.

Willoughby said, "It rejuvenates your heart and the faith of this country when you're going down the road, and people pull over to the side of the road and salute the flag when you go by, or little kids are in the back of a flatbed pickup waving an American flag in the middle of county road someplace. It's pretty cool."

The ride is slightly different for the association this year; one of its longtime members is not riding with them.

"We lost one of our members this year in a motorcycle accident in July. We're trying to honor Will 'Fido' Frank in this ride," said Willoughby.

Frank served 32 years in the Montana Army National Guard.

He also was the founder and president of the Lost Soldiers organization, a group of veterans who ride motorcycles together.

Sarah Frank

Willoughby said, "Will will always be a part of this ride."

The Madison County Sheriff's Office rides with the group the entire way to ensure everyone gets there safely.

They make two stops in Three Forks and Ennis and expect to pick up another 40 to 50 riders from those locations.

"It's one big family, today especially. Everybody's here for the same cause and the same reason. It's really gratifying to be a part of something like this. It makes you remember what America's all about," said Willoughby.

You can find more information about the Montana Pow/Mia Awareness Association by clicking here.