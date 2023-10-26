Watch Now
Spokane man dies in Sanders County crash

A man from Spokane died in an early Wednesday morning crash on Highway 135 near Quinn's Hot Springs in Sanders County.
Posted at 11:25 AM, Oct 26, 2023
MISSOULA — A 47-year-old man from Spokane, WA died in a crash on Montana Highway 135 in Sanders County on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 1:20 a.m. near Quinn’s Hot Springs outside of Paradise.

According to the MHP, the one-vehicle happened when the victim — who was a passenger in the vehicle — grabbed the steering wheel, causing it to go off the right side of the road.

The vehicle began to slide and hit a large tree on the passenger’s side before flipping onto its side. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver — a 20-year-old woman from Sedro Wooley, WA — was taken to Clark Fork Valley Hospital following the crash.

MHP states alcohol and drugs are believed to have been a factor in the crash which remains under investigation.

