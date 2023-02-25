UPDATE: Students won't be allowed back into UM's Aber Hall on Friday night

UPDATE: 5:15 p.m. - Feb. 24, 2023

MISSOULA - University of Montana spokesman Dave Kuntz says 115 students will not be allowed in their dorms in Aber Hall on Friday night as crews are still needing time to clean up the water.

Kuntz says the majority of the students will stay in open rooms on campus while the remaining will stay at a local hotel.

UM will reassess the situation on Saturday morning to determine whether the students can return to Aber Hall.

(second report: 4:02 p.m. - Feb. 24, 2023)

MISSOULA - University of Montana spokesman Dave Kuntz tells us 115 students and dozens of employees were evacuated after a pipe burst on the top floor of Aber Hall Friday afternoon.

Kuntz says the water has flooded the building and crews are on the scene cleaning up the water and as well as accessing the damage.

Dorms make up the top four floors of Aber Hall, while the bottom six floors are student-facing offices.

Kuntz says they expect to have a decision on what to do with the displaced students by 5 p.m. on Friday.

This story will be updated.

(first report: 2:35 p.m. - Feb. 24, 2023

MISSOULA - A broken water pipe that has caused widespread flooding has prompted the evacuation of a dorm on the University of Montana campus.

The University of Montana Police Department (UMPD) reports Aber Hall is being evacuated.

Maintenance crews are on the scene and the UM Housing Office is working to assess the damage.

UMPD is asking that people "stay clear of Aber Hall to allow maintenance crews to complete their work."

An alert states the UM Housing Office will contact Aber Hall residents once the "situation has been properly assessed."