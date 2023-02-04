Viral video captures purported explosion in air near Billings; no confirmation

A Billings woman captured a video of what she called a possible explosion in the sky near town, which she posted on social media. City officials said they are aware of the video but can not verify any explosion or downed plane in the area.

Dolly Moore, who lives near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Shiloh Road, wrote on Twitter that she saw a jet go by and then heard what she described as an explosion in the sky. A loud noise can be heard in the video, but it's unclear where it's coming from.

MTN News has interviewed Moore and confirmed she shot this video Friday night.

Billings city officials said on Twitter they have seen the video but discovered nothing to verify it. The Montana Department of Emegency Services and Gov. Greg Gianforte's office could not confirm any explosions in the area. Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder told MTN News his office has received multiple reports but also could not verify it.

Tensions are high since an object identified as a Chinese spy balloon was spotted above Billings Wednesday. Military planes were sent to the area to shoot it down, but they were later ordered to stand down. The Pentagon has been monitoring the flight of the balloon, and additional sightings have been reported in the Midwestern U.S.

Update 8:22 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, while not confirming any explosion, said he's seeking details from the Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.