BOZEMAN — A young bull moose was on the loose in northwest Bozeman on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023.

Viewer Corinne Schneider sent us video of the moose wandering around Valley Unit Park at approximately 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Corinne says a neighbor called animal control; the moose was tranquilized and relocated by Montana Highway Patrol and Montana FWP later that morning.