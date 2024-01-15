Woman dies following one-vehicle crash on I-90 near Columbus

COLUMBUS - A Missoula woman died after the pickup truck he was driving crashed on Interstate 90 near Columbus.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in a press release issued Friday that the crash happened on Jan. 7 at about 10:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway. The 60-year-old driver was traveling too fast for the road conditions when the Ford F-150 pickup he was driving hit a patch of ice, the patrol said.

The driver lost control and overcorrected as the truck went off the left side of the road, the patrol said. The truck rolled multiple times and came to rest in the median.

The woman was taken to a medical facility in Stillwater County and then later transported to a hospital in Billings. She later died at the hospital, but the patrol did not provide a date.