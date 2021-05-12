Woman found deceased in Clark Fork River ID'd

MISSOULA — Authorities have released the name of the woman whose body was found Saturday morning in the Clark Fork River.

The woman was identified by Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott as Kimberly A. Michell, 52, of Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department responded to a report of a body in the river near the 1100 block of West Broadway at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Saturday.

MPD spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh previously said that the body was found submerged in shallow water about five feet from the north shoreline of the river.

"Our heart-felt condolences go out to the family and friends during this very difficult time," the Sheriff's Office stated in a social media post.