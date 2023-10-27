Watch Now
Woman killed in crash on icy road south of Bridger

Posted at 7:43 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 11:14:54-04

A 64-year-old Belfry woman was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on an icy road south of Bridger, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

The woman was heading south on state Highway 72 at 10:50 a.m. in a 1993 Saab when she was struck by a Ford Ranger traveling north, according to a report from Trooper Lance Hansen.

The Ford Ranger, driven by a 40-year-old Belfry man, crossed the center line and hit the other vehicle head-on, according to Hansen's report.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was injured and taken to a Red Lodge hospital.

