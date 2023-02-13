Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Here's a look at the deadliest earthquakes in the past 500 years

APTOPIX Turkey Syria Earthquake
Petros Giannakouris/AP
A man sits in the rubble of collapsed collapsed building in Antakya, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Six days after two powerful earthquakes hours apart caused scores of buildings to collapse, killing thousands of people and leaving millions homeless, rescuers were still pulling unlikely survivors from the ruins. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
APTOPIX Turkey Syria Earthquake
Posted at 9:16 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 11:16:58-05

Earthquakes happen daily across the world. However, their impact varies. Some earthquakes are never felt and others have devastating and deadly consequences.

Here's a look at some of the deadliest earthquakes recorded:

1556 Shaanxi earthquake

More than 450 years ago, an earthquake devastated China. The Shaanxi earthquake killed approximately 830,000 people on Jan. 23, 1556. Historical records show that the earthquake was brief but powerful enough to change the landscape. The earthquake occurred before the Richter scale was developed. However, it is estimated to have had a magnitude of 8.0.

1976 Tangshan earthquake

China was again rocked by another devastating earthquake in 1976. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, it measured 7.8 in magnitude. The official death toll was 242,000.

2004 Indian Ocean earthquake

A magnitude 9.1 earthquake off the Indonesian island of Sumatra triggered a devastating tsunami on Dec. 26, 2004. Low-lying areas were decimated as waves, some measuring over 100 ft. high, washed ashore. According to the United Nations, more than 225,000 people were killed in 14 countries.

2010 Haiti earthquake

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Jan. 12, 2010. It reportedly lasted about 35 seconds. According to the United Nations, approximately 220,000 people were killed in the quake. In addition, the U.N. says 1.5 million people were left homeless.

2023 Turkey/Syria earthquake

The death toll continues to rise from the earthquake on Feb. 6. It measured 7.8 in magnitude and killed at least 35,000 people. The earthquake was so powerful, homes more than 60 miles from the epicenter were leveled.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch original reports from MTN News