How a Kansas City elementary school is using the Chiefs to inspire students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Schools across Kansas City are gearing up for Red Friday. Inside the Center School District 58, Indian Creek Elementary kindergartners are getting the chance to cheer on their favorite players while incorporating reading, spelling and art.

Before anyone steps foot in kindergarten teacher Shelby Curfman’s classroom, students will see Chiefs players with books in their hands to showcase the importance of reading.

“They walk in and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh Ms. Curfman, is that the Chiefs?’ And I’m like, ‘Of course that’s the Chiefs,” Curfman said with a smile.

This week, they’re learning all about JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“It’s so exciting to see how they come in at the beginning of the school year and all of the growth of they're making,” Curfman said. “And just to say, ‘You’re reading now,’ and them to light up when they can read a sentence, write a sentence and draw a picture, it's literally my why.”

As Ms. Curfman’s class learns how to read, spell and create art, they also shared their excitement about Sunday’s game.

“Go Chiefs,” Curfman’s class said with excitement.

This article was written by Rae Daniel for KSHB.