Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Police: Woman shot after firing gun at Dallas Love Field

Dallas Love Field Parking
Benny Snyder/AP
FILE - This Oct. 29, 2013, file photo, shows Dallas' Love Field airpot.
Dallas Love Field Parking
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 14:06:50-04

People were evacuated from Dallas Love Field after police said a woman began firing shots Monday.

Dallas Police said a 37-year-old woman was dropped off at the airport and then went into a restroom and put on a hoodie. When she came out, police said she produced a handgun and apparently started shooting into the air.

An officer in the area shot the woman, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

It's unclear what prompted the woman to begin shooting.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at the airport following the incident

Dallas Love Field is one of two major airports in the city. It services flights for Southwest, Delta and Alaska Airlines.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Donate today to help Montana recover