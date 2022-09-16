Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces she's 'cancer-free' after thyroid removal

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that she is "cancer free" after she "underwent a successful surgery to remove" her thyroid "and surrounding lymph nodes."

Sanders said on Friday that she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer recently, CNN reported.

She said in a statement, "By the grace of God I am now cancer-free."

Her surgeon, John R. Sims, released a statement saying Sanders is "currently recovering from surgery in which we removed her thyroid gland and some of the surrounding lymph nodes in her neck. The surgery went extremely well, and I expect her to be back on her feet even within the next 24 hours."

Sims said, "This is a Stage I papillary thyroid carcinoma which is the most common type of thyroid cancer and has an excellent prognosis. While she will need adjuvant treatment with radioactive iodine, as well as continued long term follow up, I think it's fair to say she's now cancer free, and I don't anticipate any of this slowing her down."

Sanders is an Arkansas Republican gubernatorial nominee.