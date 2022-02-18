WATCH: Terrifying wave smashes windows of commuter ferry during strong storm

Video shared to social media captured the terrifying moment when a wave during a storm smashed through the windows of a commuter ferry with passengers inside, which was trying to cross a rough body of water off Germany's second-largest city of Hamburg.

A strong storm lashed the area with gale-force winds as British outlet LBC reported, including multiple German outlets including Deutsche Welle.

The ferry, operated by the company Hadag was hit by the wave in the Tollerort terminal near the city as the Elbe river swelled during the strong storm, the Independent reported.

As the New York Post reported citing German outlets, the storm called Ylenia has been battering most of northern Germany with winds reaching speeds of 94 mph in some places.