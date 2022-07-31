PHOTOS: Elmo 2 Fire

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Kiana Wilson/MTN News

Kiana Wilson/MTN News

Kiana Wilson/MTN News

Kiana Wilson/MTN News

Kiana Wilson/MTN News

MTN News

A wildfire broke out in the Elmo area on July 29, 2022, forcing evacuations. Jane Clapp/Polson Rural Fire District

Jeffery Lemons

Jeffery Lemons

Jeffery Lemons

Butch Larcombe

Stefanie Nordberg

Butch Larcombe

Linda Eichwald

courtesy photo

Linda Eichwald

Smoke from a wildfire near Elmo is visible from Flathead Lake. Linda Hermes

courtesy photo

Kiana Wilson/MTN News

Kiana Wilson/MTN News

Kiana Wilson/MTN News

Kiana Wilson/MTN News

Kiana Wilson/MTN News

Jen Reum

Jeffery Lemons

Jeffery Lemons

Jeffery Lemons

Teri Warford

Teri Warford

Teri Warford

Debra Chinsky McClain

Shelley Fortney-Ellermann

Peter Cox

Zayna Irish

Jill Stewart Hedeen

Jill Pestana

Beverley Ruiz Osterwyk

Heather Diehl

Jen Reum

Eden Bryant

Abbi Dooley

Prev 1 / Ad Next