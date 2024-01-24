Report on fatal avalanche southwest of Lookout Pass released

MISSOULA — The final report about a fatal avalanche southwest of Lookout Pass earlier this month that killed a man and injured two others has been released.

The fatal avalanche happened on January 11 on Stevens Peak in the panhandle of Idaho.

According to the report by the Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center, all three people were experienced backcountry skiers who had suitable gear including beacons, shovels, probes, airbags, and knowledge of the conditions.

MTN News

The report says on their second run, one of the skiers triggered a small, localized avalanche. The avalanche buried two skiers with the third skier witnessing the event from above.

Using a beacon, one of skiers was located alive but with a broken arm. The second skier's body was found pinned against a tree and there were no signs of life.

The report also pointed to avalanche warnings in the area at the time of the avalanche.

Click here to view the full avalanche report (pdf).