Patrick Dempsey named People's Sexiest Man Alive

Patrick Dempsey has been named People magazine's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive.

Two decades after the actor and race car driver made his debut on "Grey's Anatomy," McDreamy is finally getting his moment.

The heartthrob captivated audiences as the beloved Derek Shepherd in "Grey's," and even earlier in his breakthrough role in 1987's "Can't Buy Me Love."

While Dempsey's name has for years graced the Sexiest Man Alive list, he got to take home the title this year.

At first, the 57-year-old Maine native almost couldn't believe the news.

"I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right?" he told People. "I've always been the bridesmaid!"

"I'd completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good," he said.

But Dempsey noted he was happy with the timing.

"I'm glad it's happening at this point in my life," he said. "It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive."

Dempsey is particularly proud of the Dempsey Center, which he founded in honor of his late mother to support cancer patients and their loved ones.

Also close to his heart is his family. Dempsey's wife Jillian is a makeup artist and founder of a clean beauty line. The pair has three kids together — 21-year-old Talula and 16-year-old twins Sullivan and Darby.

Dempsey has a passion for racing and will get to show off his skills in his upcoming film "Ferrari," which debuts in December.

In the movie — directed by Michael Mann — Dempsey will play Italian driver Piero Taruffi.

"I'd been following the movie for years, so I called Michael and said, 'I want to discuss being a part of this,'" Dempsey said. "That taught me if you really want something, you have to do it yourself."

In regard to his sexy new title, Dempsey joked that he was all in: "I've got the bumper stickers, T-shirts, posters."

On whether this means he's reached his peak, Dempsey joked, "I peaked many years ago," he said laughing. "But I'm still here."

Last year, actor Chris Evans was crowned Sexiest Man Alive for 2022.

