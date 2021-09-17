SCOREBOARD: High school soccer and volleyball - Sept. 16

Below are the results of high school soccer and volleyball matches played on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Scores, stats, standings and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys soccer
Billings Senior 2, Billings West 0
Boezman 4, Bozeman Gallatin 0
Corvallis 6, Hamilton 2
Great Falls High 2, Great Falls CMR 1
Missoula Hellgate 10, Missoula Big Sky 0
High school girls soccer
Billings West 1, Billings Senior 0
Bozeman 1, Bozeman Gallatin 1
Great Falls CMR 1, Great Falls High 0
Hamilton 4, Corvallis 1
High school volleyball
Billings West def. Billings Skyview 25-17, 25-16, 25-20
Bozeman Gallatin def. Great Falls High 3-0
Butte Central def. East Helena 25-17, 25-6, 25-16
Chinook def. Box Elder 3-0
Conrad def. Fairfield 25-15, 25-27, 25-20, 25-23
Florence def. Missoula Loyola 3-1
Fort Benton def. Centerville 25-22, 25-12, 30-28
Frenchtown def. Hamilton 15-25, 18-25, 25-20, 27-25, 15-12
Gardiner def. West Yellowstone 25-23, 25-9, 25-12
Glendive def. Miles City 19-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-21
Joliet def. Roundup 3-0
Laurel def. Lockwood 25-11, 25-16, 25-11
Manhattan def. Manhattan Christian 25-19, 28-26, 9-25, 25-22
Polson def. Ronan 23-25, 27-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-11
Roy-Winifred def. Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 26-24, 25-21, 25-17
Shelby def. Rocky Boy 25-10, 25-8, 25-12
Shepherd def. Red Lodge 25-15, 26-24, 25-17
Wolf Point def. Poplar 25-8, 25-23, 25-18