Skippy launches peanut butter treats inspired by Girl Scout cookie flavors

The days of waiting for Girl Scout cookie season to enjoy your favorite flavors are officially over.

The Skippy peanut butter brand has teamed up with the Girl Scouts to create new Skippy P.B. Bites inspired by three of the iconic flavors. The new treats are “poppable,” so you can take them on the go for a quick snack. Skippy says they taste like “dipping those beloved cookies into a fresh jar of creamy Skippy peanut butter.”

The snacks are hitting store shelves nationwide now (they’re available at Target, for example) in Coconut Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Butter and Adventurefuls. Each one features a crunchy center surrounded by peanut butter.

Coconut Caramel has a a chocolatey cookie center, peanut butter and notes of toasted coconut and caramel. It’s finished with toasted coconut flakes. The Adventurefuls flavor starts with the chocolate center covered with peanut butter, but adds hints of caramel, sea salt and brownie dust. Chocolate Peanut Butter has a vanilla cookie center covered in peanut butter and rolled in milk chocolate.

These treats are a new way to enjoy Girl Scout cookies, although they are not the first non-cookie treats to feature the flavors.

Girl Scout cookie flavors have previously appeared in everything from cereal to bottled iced coffees, yogurt and more.

If you ever find yourself with leftover cookies once the season begins, you can try using them for this seven-layer dessert from Well Done, which calls for Trefoils, Samoas, Do-si-dos and Tagalongs.

What is your favorite Girl Scout cookie?

