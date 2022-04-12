Snow storm causes school closures in parts of Montana

BILLINGS — A winter storm dropping heavy snow has forced widespread school closures in parts of Montana, primarly southern and eastern areas (Tuesday, April 12, 2022).

Areas in and around Glendive and Baker could get up to two feet of snow; areas around Livingston will likely get 6-8"; and southeastern Montana 8-12".

A Blizzard Warning remains in effect in parts of eastern Montana where stronger wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

Here's a list of reported closures:



Billings Public Schools

Lockwood Schools

Huntley Project Schools

Shepherd Public Schools

Billings Catholic Schools

Bridger Schools

Chief Dull Knife College

Broadus Schools

Sidney Public Schools

Absarokee Schools

Colstrip Public Schools

Geyser School District

Elder Grove Schools

Elysian School District

Custer Public Schools

Broadview Schools

Canyon Creek School

Belfry Schools

Fromberg School District

Joliet Public Schools

Harlowton Public Schools

Park City Schools

Lame Deer Public Schools

Ryegate Schools

Red Lodge Schools

Lavina Schools

Rapelje Schools

Reed Point Schools

The snow begins to lessen on Wednesday, but a good amount of wrap-around snow could still fall in portions of eastern Montana.



